details of the new headphones

We have new headphones, this time it’s about the OnePlus Buds Z2, completely wireless headphones that offer a number of very attractive features, such as the IP55 certification of the headphones themselves and their autonomy of up to 38 hours.

They are the successors of the previous OnePlus Buds Z and are similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro, the new generation comes with obvious improvements that many users will surely like and some of them we have already commented on previously, even with slight modifications in the design of the headphones.

Apart from autonomy and certification, highlights the presence of active noise cancellation, a key feature that many headphones offer and that is key in the autonomy offered by the OnePlus Buds Z2, since depending on whether it is used or not, you will be able to use it for more or less time.

OnePlus Buds Z2, technical details

Starting with the design, we are facing a elegant earpiece with a silicone section at the end, which is the one that is introduced in each ear canal. This is what provides good isolation from ambient sound, to which must be added noise cancellation.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 have a system capable of reducing up to 40 dB of ambient noise once active noise cancellation is enabled, all thanks to the sound picked up by 3 small microphones built into each earbud, so you’ll be focused on the music.

With ANC activated you will have a maximum autonomy of 5 hours, without noise cancellation you will get 7 hours of autonomy. To this must be added the additional charges offered by the case where the headphones are stored, which can add up to a total of 38 hours.

Therefore, in intensive use with ANC activated all the time and charging them with the case whenever you need them, The OnePlus Buds Z2 should last for 1 full day without too many complications or a day and a half or something more if you use it more sporadically.

By the way a charge of only 10 minutes in the case you have for 5 hours of music as the case uses fast charging technology. On the other hand, you should know that the OnePlus Buds X2 offer gesture control so that you can change songs, raise and lower volume and other quick actions by making certain keystrokes on the headphones.

A highlights his IP55 certification, so you will not have problems to use it in an environment with some dust or even if with a light rain. They have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a latency of 94 ms. In addition, they detect when you remove them from your ears to stop the music.

In case you want to buy the OnePlus Buds Z2You should know that they will be on sale shortly in black and white in different online stores.

