Dennis Villeneuve has a new movie on the way

After criticism divided around Dune, particularly by the decision to divide the story into two parts without warning in the promotional campaign, Dennis Villeneuve prepares for a new project. It was confirmed that the director will lead the strings of a new science fiction movie. As you already did with Arrival, an Oscar-nominated 2016 film, life on other planets will be the lynchpin of the plot.

Villeneuve Direct to Rendezvous with rama, the novel of Arthur C. Clarke which was translated in the Spanish-speaking market as Appointment with Rama. According to specialists, this work is one of the most important in the career of the writer of the works that served as inspiration so that at the end of the 60s, Stanley kubrick would do 2001, a space odyssey, in which Clarke he also worked as a screenwriter.

Appointment with Rama tells the story of a great alien spaceship that enters the solar system and is intercepted by a group of scientists who will try to unravel its mysteries. The events take place in 2130 and the events, as happened with Arrival, are related from the point of view of humans. Among the producers will be Morgan freeman, which was already in the project before the arrival of Villeneuve.

Alcon it will also produce adaptation, and company managers, Broderick johnson Y Andrew Kosove issued a statement in which they said: “This is one of the smartest works of fiction in the genre. It presents as many questions as it answers and is a work of our time. It is perfect for the bright sensibilities of our friend and collaborator Dennis, and especially for his love and passion for science fiction “. Alcon was also in charge of financing Prisoners, the film of Villeneuve who headed Paul Dano, Hugh jackman Y Jake gyllenhaal.

What will happen to dune

Those who fear for the future of the second part of Dune they must remain calm. A few weeks after the film’s premiere, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the second part received its green light and that it will be released in June 2023. In this sense, a large part of the pre-production process has already been carried out and it is believed that they would start shooting it in 2022, so Appointment with Rama it wouldn’t get in their way. It is worth noting that, although it was not a resounding success, the box office favors the sequel, with almost 400 million dollars raised worldwide.

