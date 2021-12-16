Cruz Azul would go for a Boca Juniors footballer

He was champion with the Argentine giant, Juan Reynoso has him in the pipeline, and La Maquina would have already asked about him for the Clausura 2022.

The winter transfer market continues to move and negotiate towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament, where the teams of the MX League They will try to be protagonists and why not, reach the top. On that path is Cruz Azul, who after being champion of Guard1anes 2021 needs to recover after the irregular walk in the Apertura 2021.

The Celeste team already has its first insured reinforcement from Mexican football itself, however, the board of directors moves to give more new faces to Juan Reynoso, and also look abroad. In this sense, in the coach’s folder there would be an important defense of a South American giant, for which the institution of La Noria would have already asked.

According to information from journalist David Espinoza, from Fox Sports, The Machine is interested in reinforcing itself with the defender of Boca Juniors, Carlos Zambrano. According to the same source, from the Xeneize they would be open to listen for an offer for him, since it has been losing participation with the Argentine team and they would not frown upon his departure.

Closely watched by his compatriot, the Cruz Azul strategist, the international with the Peru selection arrived at Mouth in February 2020 and it went from highest to lowest in the consideration of DTs, crossed by a context of abundance of names. Anyway, there it got to be champion of the Professional League Cup and the Argentina Cup. He also wore shirts like those of the Shalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt, Rubin kazan Y Basel.

Competition for Zambrano

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, La Maquina would not be alone in the bid for Carlos Zambrano. As from their own country they would also make force for his arrival at one of the greats, and that is Alianza Lima would hold negotiations with the soccer player’s environment.