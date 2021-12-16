Cruz Azul will face Forge and Pumas against Saprissa

The Concacaf Champions League will begin in February 2022 and the match to meet the champion will take place in May

In the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, Blue Cross will collide with Forge FC, Canadian Premier League team. Saints before him Montreal of the MLS, Leon against him Güastatoya of Guatemala and Pumas before him Saprissa from Costa Rica.

Concacaf Champions League ESPN

In the first instance, The ‘Machine’ was paired with Santos Laguna, however, two clubs from the same country cannot coincide during this phase, so on a second attempt, the Canadian team appeared on the scene.

For its part, the Warriors made their knockout key with Montreal, another Canadian team but with participation in the MLS.

The tournament will start in February, with the first leg games of the round of 16 between the 15th and 17th of the month. The return of this phase will be on the 22nd and 24th of the same month. The first leg quarterfinals will be played from March 8 to 10, while the second leg will be from March 15 to 17.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The four teams that qualify for the semifinals will play them from April 5 to 7 in the first leg games, while the return will be just a week later, from April 12 to 14.

The final will be played back and forth. First, it will be played between April 26 and 28, while the return will define the champion between May 3 and 5, 2022. The champion team will represent Concacaf in the Club World Cup.