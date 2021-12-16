Cruz Azul had its first preseason day on the beach from Cancun

Cruz Azul had its first training session from the beach in Cancun, as part of the preseason for Clausura 2022.

Without official reinforcements and with three confirmed casualties, at the moment, Cruz Azul traveled to Cancun, Quintana Roo, this Tuesday with ua roster of 25 footballers to continue with the preseason work for the Closing 2022, in the heaviest part since Beach, where the team will remain throughout the week.

It is so The Machine had its first day of training under the Caribbean sun and on the seashore, with a total of eight less footballers, with respect to those who were registered for the Opening 2021 in Liga MX, but with a staff reinforced with seven elements of the Basic forces, finalists in the last U-20 tournament.

It should be noted that the sessions per day, throughout the week and until the next Sunday 19 December, are divided into four segments, since the players of Cruz Azul will carry out work on the beach, as well as resistance on the golf course, they will exercise in the gym and, of course, they will have training in court.

In this way, it was possible to observe players como Jonathan Rodríguez, Luis Romo, Ignacio Rivero, Santiago Giménez, Pablo Aguilar, among others, carry out the work under the supervision of the technical director Juan Reynoso, through the graphic material itself shared by the cement group on its social networks.

The eight footballers who did not make the trip to Cancun: Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Josué Reyes, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Peña, Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez.

The seven homegrown players who traveled to Cancun: Alfredo Cabañas, Josué Díaz, Eduardo Pastrana, Rafael Guerrero, Cristian Jiménez, Rodrigo Huescas and Edgar Gutiérrez.