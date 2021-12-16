Cruz Azul asked for a Boca Juniors Champion

Other compatriot of technical director Juan Reynoso is in the orbit of Cruz Azul as a possible reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 Tournament: Carlos Zambrano, the 32-year-old Peruvian defender who just a couple of weeks ago established himself as Champion with Boca Juniors in the Argentine Cup.

According to various sources, The board of the Machine already had a first approach with the Argentine team to ask for him too Peruvian selected and know the conditions of your file, taking advantage of the fact that since Mouth they are willing to listen to offers for the footballer.

Carlos Zambrano arrived at Boca Juniors in February 2020 and it went from highest to lowest in the consideration of the Auriazules strategists, crossed by a context of abundance of names; even so, with the Xeneize team he established himself as Champion of the Professional League Cup and the Argentine Cup. Throughout his career, he has also worn T-shirts like those of the Shalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt, Rubin Kazan and Basel.

It should be noted that because the table Argentinian I would be willing to start the defender, there are other teams that have also shown interest for their services, one of them is the Alliance Lima, one of the great teams of his country, this was announced by the journalist Nahuel Ferreira.