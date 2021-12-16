Cristian Castro promises his daughter to launch her as a singer

‘Like a stick, like a splinter’ … says the popular saying that refers to the qualities inherited from parents to children, and that is the case of Cristian castro Y his daughter Rafaela. At her young age, the seven-year-old has shown great musical talent, just like her famous father. Her abilities are such that Cristian himself has already promised to launch her as a singer … However, there are still a few years to go, as the interpreter of Blue wants Rafaela to pursue her dreams in music when she grows up.

© @ rafaelacastroficial At just seven years old, Rafaela has shown her musical talent, both in singing and piano

In an interview with Today (Televisa), the singer spoke of his daughter’s talent, and said that, despite her young age, she has all the potential to dedicate herself to music. Just a few days ago, on the occasion of her 47th birthday, Rafaela composed a song for her, which is her second composition. The so-called ‘Gallito Feliz’ is fascinated by his daughter’s talent, so much so that he supports her in her idea of ​​being an artist, but the only condition is that she graduated from university.

“Really, admiring her a lot, I already told her that as soon as she graduates from her university, that I’m going to make her a great album and we’re going to release it here on Televisa,” said the interpreter, who was visiting the television station that watched it grow.

The song that Rafela composed for her father was released less than a week ago and has accumulated thousands of reproductions so far and thousands of comments praising the talent of the future star.

And it is from a very young age, Rafaela has taken classes in various artistic disciplines, such as music and ballet. Last May, the singer’s daughter won an award thanks to her composition Keep dreaming, and that she was selected along with 20 other children for the ninth edition of the National Junior Original Concert. in his native Colombia.