Complete list of Holiday Deals on more than 1000 games now available in the Switch eShop – Nintenderos
Good news from Nintendo Europe. As we expected, the company has already launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
As reported, this promotion will be available from today December 16 to Tuesday December 30 at 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various titles. For now these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access the eShop for this territory by following these steps.
Below you have the most outstanding ones:
|Just Dance 2022
|Ubisoft
|33%
|Among us
|Innersloth
|twenty%
|Overcooked! two
|Team17
|75%
|The Outer Worlds
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
|Final Fantasy VII
|Square enix
|fifty%
|Sonic mania
|SEGA
|fifty%
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|Ubisoft
|63%
|Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster
|Square enix
|fifty%
|Cuphead
|StudioMDHR
|30%
|Dragon ball fighterz
|Bandai namco
|84%
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|Ubisoft
|75%
|Monopoly for Nintendo Switch
|Ubisoft
|75%
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Ubisoft
|60%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|Jackbox Games
|35%
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|Bandai namco
|80%
|Resident Evil 4
|Capcom
|25%
|FAST RMX
|Shin’en Multimedia
|fifty%
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
|BioShock Remastered
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai namco
|33%
|Trials of Mana
|Square enix
|fifty%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Milestone
|30%
|No more heroes
|Marvelous
|fifty%
|Stick Fight: The Game
|Landfall games
|30%
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version
|Square enix
|35%
And this is the complete list that Nintendo has shared on its website.
What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.
Fountain.