Club América enters the dispute with Cruz Azul for reinforcement in the central defense

Just today, the America club confirmed to Diego Valdes as your first reinforcement officer, giving the fans Cream blue the pleasure of seeing a new addition to his team, but not just anyone, but one of the best footballers that he saw Scream Mexico 2021, from Santos Laguna Club. Since last week, it was known that the Chilean was practically tied up with the Eagles, and until today his arrival was announced, just one day after the fans expressed their annoyance at announcing the sale of bonds for the following semester, before talking about the long-awaited reinforcements.

Now America He is targeting his next signing, which is designed to give his defense more solidity. Is about Unai Bilbao, current player of Athletic San Luis, which had already sounded previously to reach Coapa, but the same club Potosino published an image with the Spanish defender, hinting that he would stay for the Closing 2022. However, the reporter from W Radio, Carlos Córdova, announced that Bilbao is already polled by Eagles, while Blue Cross, another rumored team wanted to take over Unai, has not made any contact.

On the other hand, the sports journalist, Armando Melgar, declared that there are talks between the Machine Y Athletic San Luis, and in fact they are the most advanced in having an agreement. While the Eagles They continue to stalk, but to make a signing in defense, it is necessary to get rid of a defender with whom you already have, such as Emmanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, or Jordan Silva.

The other defender on Club América’s radar

Let’s not forget that the directive headed by Santiago Banos He also wants the central defender of the Club Puebla, Israel Reyes, 20-year-old young man with great projection in terms of vision of the game and long-distance connection. There was also talk of the defender of Santos Laguna, Doria, but this rumor has been dissipating over the weeks.