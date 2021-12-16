Chronology of 13 years of guardianship – El Financiero

A few hours ago, news was released that went around the world: after living 13 years under the tutelage of his father, Britney Spears had managed to get a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to grant her an immediate end to the guardianship, whereupon the singer is freed from her father’s yoke.

The ruling represents a new victory for the artist, who last June he spoke out against his father for the first time, who ceased to be his guardian in September by order of the same judge.

However, over the last 13 years he has experienced a series of situations that have affected him emotionally and physically; from divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007Complications began in the life of Britney, who was only 25 years old at the time.

Let’s review a bit the history of her guardianship: motives, process and some of the things that have happened with Britney’s (not) freedom in the last 13 years.

All started here

2007

It was a complicated year for the singer, since in the first months of this year her divorce from Kevin Federline, father of her children Sean Preston and Jayden James, was recent.

In February of that same year, he entered a rehabilitation center, which lasted only 24 hours, as he managed to escape. The next day, one of the most memorable episodes of recent generations happened: Britney shaves her head, and immediately when she finishes she looks in the mirror and begins to cry.

Days later, with her head already shaved, she looks angry, attacking the paparazzi who are chasing her with an umbrella, which quickly became the target of criticism for her aggressive attitude; These images, in recent years, have been the subject of memes and, unfortunately, mockery of him.

In September, the singer presented her single Gimme More at the MTV Awards; however, she was seen staring blankly, distracted and unable to follow the choreography, coupled with the fact that she was apparently uncomfortable in her outfit. Everyone at the event noticed and even laughed at Spears’ participation.

A month later, Britney loses custody of her children, which was clearly a blow to the artist. The reasons for giving custody to Federline were not disclosed, although there is talk that there was evidence that showed that the singer of ‘Toxic’ was abusing harmful substances, in addition to constantly performing wrong acts.

2008

In January of that year, Britney is admitted to a psychiatric center for the second time and against her will; It is said that it was because he did not want to return his children on one of his visits, and the justification was the use of illegal support. Her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet receive temporary guardianship of the interpreter the following month.

In the following months, the singer appeared in a chapter of ‘How I met your mother’; in fact, it is said to be the most watched episode of the series. They also began visiting their children with supervision again, and in September he appears again at the MTV Awards, of which he takes three victories, including ‘Best video of the year’ for ‘Piece of me’.

However, not everything is going well, because in that same period of time the guardianship exercised by her father now becomes indefinitely, preventing the singer from having her fortune or from doing things in her professional and even personal life on her own. .

In the same way, the documentary ‘Britney: For the Record’ is released, in which the singer talks about her life and even compares it to a life sentence, as she expresses that she feels like she is in jail.

2009

Jamie Spears and her daughter are seeking a restraining order for their ex-manager, her ex-boyfriend and her lawyer, as the three are said to be conspiring to take control of the singer’s fortune and career.

2010

Britney again breaks record for television show her appearance; on this occasion she was invited in a thematic episode of the Glee series, which was focused precisely on the singer’s music.

No further news

In recent years he released three albums: Femme fatale (2011), Britney jean (2013) and Glory (2016). As the pop diva that she was in the 1990s and 2000s, they were hugely successful; however, little was said or known about the guardianship under which he was found.

The noise begins

During the first days of 2019 Britney had published a message on her Instagram account in which she said that she was going to have an ‘indefinite work break’. The reason? Everything pointed to the health of his tutor, Jamie Spears.

“It is important to always put your family first … and that is the decision I had to make,” he writes. “I had to make the difficult decision to put all my attention and energy on my family at this time. I hope everyone can understand ”, was the message he left at that time.

By then, and as it was not possible for him to monitor Britney as he wanted, he passed the guardianship of the artist to the lawyer Jodi Montgomery. When he recovered, he returned to ‘rule’ his daughter, but she asked that he be replaced by the lawyer who had been assuming that role.

Starting this year, Britney begins to make her disagreement more and more public because her father has her guardianship.

#FreeBritney

In April 2019, and despite the fact that the artist had not released new material or getting on stage for a couple of years, the #FreeBritney movement began, with which thousands of Spears fans around the world asked for the tutelage of her father conclude.

Several Spears fans held a protest in front of West Hollywood City Hall and requested the singer’s release from the psychiatric facility, where she was said to have been hospitalized once again, during the first months of 2019.

Days later, Spears herself reported on her mental well-being and was discharged. In May, Brenda Penny, the judge in charge of the case, ordered a “detailed evaluation” of the guardianship during a hearing.

The light getting closer

In mid-2020, Britney’s brother Bryan stated in a podcast that his sister has wanted the guardianship to end for ‘quite some time’; He even hinted that Britney never agreed to have her father guardian: ‘She has always wanted to get out of it (guardianship).’

By August 2020, Britney wants to oppose her father returning to control his fortune and his personal and professional affairs, and despite exposing his feelings to Judge Brenda Penny, she rejects the request for cancellation of guardianship and, on the contrary , appoints Bessemer Trust as co-guardian.

In 2021 the noise begins to louder, as in the first months of this year, Britney’s lawyers explicitly asked Jamie to end the guardianship of their daughter. On the other hand, Jamie’s lawyers claim that the artist can end the guardianship at ‘any time’, but has chosen not to do so.

June of this year was key for the interpreter of ‘Everytime’, because on June 23 Britney appears before a court in Los Angeles to discuss matters related to her guardianship. She spoke with Brenda Penny and explained some of the reasons that led her to request her release from guardianship.

Among them, she mentioned that she was forced to take medication after refusing to work and that she wanted to have another child, but was not allowed to do so. “The main reason I am here is that I want to terminate the guardianship without having to be evaluated,” he told the Court at the time.

In August, Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney, petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court to advance the date of the trial that will decide on the guardianship and future of the pop singer.

In the application, the attorney asks Judge Brenda Penny to change the date, which will be September 29, on the grounds that Britney’s emotional and financial well-being would benefit from a faster resolution, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The case took a turn in September after the newspaper The New York Times publish a report with statements from three people who had worked for the artist during her guardianship: a security employee, an assistant and her wardrobe manager.

Among the thorniest testimonies, the former security employee claimed that the father had microphones placed at Britney’s house, whose calls and messages were intercepted, including communications with her own lawyer and her children.

After an intense legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, he has decided to put an ‘immediate end’ to the guardianship that he had exercised over the singer for more than 13 years due to Britney’s insistence, despite the fact that he ‘He was just looking to do what he believed was best for his daughter.’

However, this will not completely free the singer from her father’s yoke, as she still needed to go to another hearing to determine the case.

Came the day

Judge Brenda Penny on Friday ordered the immediate end of the legal protection of singer Britney Spears, who has a fortune valued at about 60 million dollars, after 13 years.