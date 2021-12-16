Christian Tabó passed medical examinations and will sign with Cruz Azul this Thursday

Sources informed ESPN that Cruz Azul has a “total agreement” with Puebla and will sign a three-year contract this Thursday.

Uruguayan Christian Tabó has successfully passed the Cruz Azul medical examination, so this Thursday he will sign his three-year contract with the team and will be made official as the first reinforcement of the ‘Machine’ towards Closing 2022.

If everything goes according to plan, Tabó will report this Thursday to the beach preseason in Cancun to be under the command of coach Juan Reynoso, who directed him in 2020 in Puebla and was key to his signing with the celestial team, sources consulted by ESPN assured.

Christian Tabó will dress as Celeste for the next tournament. Imago 7

The informants added that Cruz Azul has already reached a “total agreement” with Puebla for the purchase of 100 percent of the federative rights of the 28-year-old attacker., who was offered a better salary than Monterrey, one of the reasons why he preferred Cruz Azul’s offer, although the good relationship with Reynoso also ended up weighing for his final choice.

The executive president of the ‘Machine’, Álvaro Dávila, negotiated with the sweet potato directive to take over the services of Tabó in definitive purchase, in an operation close to 3 million dollars, independent of the signing bonus and the player’s salary between now and December 2024.

A little less than a year ago, Cruz Azul had been close to signing Tabó, still under the sports direction of Jaime Ordiales, precisely because Reynoso had requested the Uruguayan striker as reinforcement at the beginning of his stage as a celestial technician.

If everything goes according to plan, Cruz Azul will announce Christian Tabó as his first reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 in the next few hours.