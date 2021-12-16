Chris Hemsworth showed off his muscles at the end of filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Twitter reacted with surprise

Marvel studios



Fighting any threat that puts the fate of the universe at risk requires strong, brave and fearless superheroes, just as Thor is and has been.

Since his MCU debut, the god of thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, has impressed audiences with his jaw-dropping abs and muscles of steel. However, in Avengers: Endgame We were surprised that his statuesque and muscular body had disappeared, and now a chelera belly took the place of his six pack.

Actually, Chris Hemsworth did not neglect his physique as his character in Endgame. The Australian actor continued to have his shapely body and big biceps underneath the suit that introduced us to pot-bellied Thor. However, the muscles that he hid under this voluminous suit do not compare to the new countenance that he now boasts for Thor: Love and Thunder.

In early 2021, the fourth film of the god of thunder began filming and almost five months later, on June 1, 2021, director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth announced that filming ended.

The image that the two shared to spread the news is a black and white photo of the two of them on set. Taika wears the costume of his character Korg, the gladiator Kronan we met in Thor: Ragnarok, while Chris wears jeans and a strapless white shirt where he shows off the biggest and most muscular biceps we’ve ever seen.

The Australian actor joked that as it was National No Flex Day, he posed super relaxed and without putting any strain on his biceps. It’s clearly a joke that further highlights the hard work he put into the gym to achieve his muscular arms.

“We finished Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also National Stop Flexing Day, so I thought this super chill photo was appropriate. The movie is going to be very crazy and funny and it can also touch a heart or two. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle up, get ready and we’ll see you at the movies !! »

The statuesque body that he now boasts has impacted many people who cannot stop talking about his huge biceps. Some Twitter users even found his animated counterpart in SpongeBob.

“Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder 2021”

Some more simply searched for images of super muscular men, similar to those participating in bodybuilding competitions to refer to the actor.

˜Chris Hemsworth reading all your comments right now. »

Still others pointed out that for the next Thor movie, Chris’s biceps will be the protagonists of the film and even illustrated the physical evolution that the actor has had during all the years he has been playing the god of thunder.

“By the time they get to Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth will be nothing but biceps.”

Our beloved Cheems meme also perfectly illustrates Hemsworth’s physical transformation with great humor.

There is no doubt that Chris’s arms impressed many.

“Absolutely nobody: Chris Hemsworth on instagram: »

