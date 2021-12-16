Chivas will make one last attempt to sign the América player

Chivas will make a new attempt for Sebastian Cordova. The rojiblanca directive insists on being able to sign the midfielder and will try to incorporate him, but apparently without the letter of Uriel Antuna in the middle.

After an agreement was not reached to barter soccer players, the people of the Flock has not completely ruled out the incorporation of the youth squad America and would make a new offer for the footballer.

Cordova does not enter into the plans of the Azulcrema directive, so they would be looking for accommodation in another club, being Chivas one of the most interested and insistent in signing him.

The picture is clear, in the Guadalajara There is not much cash flow to be able to make hires, so they would insist on a trade, although the name or names of the footballers involved have not been revealed.

This would not be the only negotiation on the part of the Guadalajara directive, as it confirmed David medrano, collaborator of RECORD, the talks continue with people from Blue Cross to trade some footballers.

In the rojiblanca board of directors there is optimism that in the coming days there may be news regarding incorporations with a view to the Closing 2022.

