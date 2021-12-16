Chivas tried to sign him and did not reach him, he ended up being champion with the Atlas

Chivas and Ricardo Peláez tried to sign Aldo Rocha in 2020, but they did not make it happen.

December 15, 2021 19:13 hs

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They continue their preseason work with a view to the start of the 2022 Closing tournament, although they have not yet reported the arrival of any reinforcement to the institution, which continues to question the actions of Ricardo Peláez at Guadalajara.

Ricardo Peláez came to Chivas at the end of 2019, and since then, Chivas He has only reached one league, in addition to the fact that in 2020 he could have lost one of the players who ended up being key in the title of the Atlas in the Apertura 2021.

In an interview with the official channel of Chivas on Youtube in June 2020, Ricardo Peláez agreed to have negotiated with the Mazatlán board of directors to carry out an exchange that would lead to Aldo Rocha to ChivasHowever, the negotiations between the clubs were unsuccessful.

Fate led Aldo Rocha to win the title with Altas

Subsequently, Aldo Rocha would go from Mazatlán to Atlas in January 2021, and from there he became one of the most important players of the Red and black to get the title in the Apertura 2021, having played all the games played by the Atlas and having scored the goal that gave him the tie on aggregate at Atlas in the second leg of the final.