Chivas and Cruz Azul reach an agreement in the Alvarado exchange for Antuna and Mayorga

Cruz azul is very close to receiving Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga for the next tournament, in exchange for ‘Piojo’ Alvarado

The directives of the Guadalajara Y Blue Cross reached an agreement in principle for the exchange of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga for Roberto Alvarado, negotiation of which only the signatures of the players and both clubs are missing to become official.

Uriel Antuna is a possibility for Cruz Azul in exchange for Roberto Alvarado. EFE / Getty Images

ESPN announced last Friday the formal proposal made by the Chivas sports director, Ricardo Peláez, who offered Antuna and Mayorga in exchange for ‘Piojo’ Alvarado once the negotiation of Antuna himself in exchange for Sebastián Córdova, from America, was He had fallen definitively due to a salary disagreement between Uriel and the Azulcrema club.

It was then that Peláez launched another plan to take over the services of Alvarado, a 23-year-old Mexican selected, in exchange for Antuna, also selected 24 years old, and Mayorga, 24-year-old lateral.

ESPN was able to confirm with sources familiar with the negotiation that both directives agreed, keeping 50 percent of each player’s pass, that is, Cruz Azul keeps half of Alvarado’s value for a future sale, while Chivas also keeps that percentage of Antuna for a next transfer to any other team.

What’s more, Mayorga enters the negotiation due to the urgency of La Machine to find a generational replacement of Adrián Aldrete, 33 years old, whose contract expires on June 30, 2022 and in the club there is no other player with that profile, so which the multifunctional Ignacio Rivero or Alvarado had to occupy that left side in numerous games in the absence of Aldrete due to injury for much of the last tournament.

But nevertheless, Mayorga He arrives at La Noria on a loan for one year with an option to purchase until December 31, 2022, with which at that time the heavenly club can decide whether to keep the footballer or return him to the Guadalajara team.

If everything goes according to plan, the agreement of one of the ‘winter bombs’ of the MX League could be announced in the next few hours, with Antuna and Mayorga wearing the Cruz Azul shirt towards the Clausura 2022, and the “Piojo” Alvarado changing the shirt to a red and white for the next tournaments.