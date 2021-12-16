Carlos Salcedo would sign with Galatasaray

Apparently,

Carlos Salcedo

will not continue in Tigers. The ‘Titan’ has a contract with the felines but after a tournament where his future was doubted in Nuevo León, he would be close to returning to football on the Old Continent.

In his passage through Europe, Carlos Salcedo played in Italy with the Fiorentina and in Germany with the Eintracht Frankfurt. Now, after a return to the Liga BBVA MX with TigersI would be thinking of also returning to football on the Old Continent.

The club that Carlos Salcedo would go to

According to information from the newspaper, Hispanatolia, Galatasaray are looking for a central defender who has experience in Europe and on their radar, this Carlos Salcedo. The Mexican has that background they need.

In Tigers they hope to come to terms with him ‘Titan‘to continue in the team but a hypothetical offer from the Turkish team would make Salcedo think twice about staying with those of New Lion.

The current value of Carlos Salcedo, according to information from Transfermarkt, is 5 million euros, three less than what he paid Tigers at the time to get it out of the Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2019.

The numbers of Carlos Salcedo

In his passage through Europe, which he arrived from Chivas, Salcedo played 20 games with the shirt of the Fiorentina in a season that was on loan. He could only give an assist in those meetings, in a step that is little remembered for the few opportunities he had.

Subsequently, Carlos Salcedo went to Eintracht Frankfurt where he could only play 32 games but there he did go blank both in goals and assists. What he did is that he could win the Pokal, defeating nothing more and nothing less, than at Bayern Munich, beside Marco Fabian.

