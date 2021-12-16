Camila Cabello boasts the perfect hairstyle, makeup and manicure for these holidays

6/ 6

The faux rhinestones not only accompanied his face, but also his hands as he boasted in another photo. For their nails, Camila modeled a tone metallic blue that by itself stood out thanks to its color. Although it could be used alone, it was elegantly depicted in the holiday season. adding some silver snowflakes to its nail art.

The best? It is that in this presentation, Camila paid homage to her Mexican roots by singing I’ll Be Home For Christmas from Luis Miguel. “I wanted to pay a tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover. Luis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring to the audience that normally does not listen to music with Mariachi. !Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country! Merry Christmas, “he wrote in an Instagram post.

To you … what did you think of the famous beauty proposal? Would you dare to imitate her this season?