Bully 2’s announcement was planned for The Game Awards 2021

The great franchises of Rockstar Games are destined to continue reaping great successes throughout the years in the company of the new generation of consoles and PCs. At the moment, no new project from the American developer has been confirmed, but we have more than clear rumors and leaks about deliveries such as GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption Remaster, GTA 4 Remastered, Red Dead Redemption 3 and Bully 2.

Regarding Bully 2, in recent months we have learned that the project could have been canceled, and even leaked the alleged reasons for the cancellation of Bully 2. Although several weeks ago, the renowned journalist Jason Schreier, indicated that all these rumors were more than false, giving hope to the fans, who could now be “celebrating”, since a new leak from the reliable Tom Henderson, it seems make it clear to us that Bully 2 would be more than real and could be announced very soon.

Has Bully 2 been canceled?

But this does not end here, since the same Tom henderson revealed that one of the great surprises of the gala of The Game Awards 2021 was going to be the announcement of Bully 2. Also, it seems that some lucky ones would have already been able to enjoy a playable demo of the long-awaited sequel to Bully, which we are looking forward to.