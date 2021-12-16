Britney Spears celebrates her new life by drinking her first glass of champagne in 13 years and looking for another child? | Present

“It is one of the happiest days of my life.” Britney Spears rregained his own custody last Friday after 13 years Of personal and later legal struggle, her father tells and this fact, as she assured her fans and it was to be expected, made her tremendously happy.

American singer thus ended a stage of his life that began in 2008, a moment in which her parents – she herself has assured that her father, Jamie Spears, is the scapegoat but that it was her own mother, Lynne Spears, who instigated her ex-husband to do so – decided to go to court to claim the justice of their daughter, whom they considered incapable of taking care of herself due to her problems with alcohol, sex and drugs. And there began the personal battle and then the judicial one. During the following years Britney fought to regain her rights as an adult woman, including to have children.

Little by little, her claims jumped from the private to the public and sparked the birth of the #FreeBritney movement, a wave of popular support that gained momentum in 2019 after various accusations related to the artist’s mental health and membership were made public. in a psychiatric center and that with their pressure they managed to get her father to resign last August as the guardian of the author of Toxic Y Baby one more time.

But not everything ended there. At that time, an accountant appointed by Spears’ team became Britney’s temporary manager of finances until finally, on November 12, the hearing was held that restored all her rights to the singer. “What an amazing weekend … I have felt like I was on a cloud the entire time! In fact, I had my first glass of champagne last night in the most beautiful restaurant I have ever seen. I mean i think after 13 years I had waited long enough“, confessed the artist after having started a small festive honeymoon that will not end at least, until next December 2 celebrates his 40th birthday.

New music and family extension

But in addition to getting back to enjoying life’s little pleasures, Britney also seems to have plans that would affect her personal and professional life. The singer could be, according to TMZ, thinking of releasing new music with which to end five years of silence. In addition, as she herself has indicated through social networks, is thinking about having another baby, so it would not be surprising that soon she announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

Finally, Britney has also posted a photo of two small kittens accompanied by a message that expresses that she has always wanted to have a feline pet. Will this be the moment when the artist adds a new animal member to her family?