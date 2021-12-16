Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live a romance worthy of a romantic movie

If not get to know the Lively-Reynolds relationship in depthLet me bring you up to speed: The two met in 2010 while filming the celebrated movie Green lanternThey then began dating in 2011 and got married in 2012.

The protagonist of Gossip girl and the star of Deadpool They are the parents of three girls – James, Inez and Betty – and they are also close friends of Taylor Swift (who titled one of her songs, Betty, in honor of this little girl. A milestone in someone’s life, possibly equivalent to having a child, if that’s the case.)

All of these things are perfectly fine and very good, more or less what you would expect from a Hollywood marriage, but the true joy of the relationship of Lively and Reynolds (at least seen from the outside) is that they give the impression of having a lot of fun.

Sure, any couple can smile and pose for the camera on the red carpet, but how many celebrity couples are trying to make each other comically jealous by using the likes of John Legend and Helen Mirren along the way?

Let’s remember that photo posted on Instagram, where Reynolds wishes you happy birthday focusing on the rest of the landscape and where Blake Lively (almost completely cropped) is the least important thing in the whole image. This shows us how powerful it can be that a famous and attractive person is also really funny.

Blake Lively has also shown that he can more than defend himself against Reynolds’ ingenuity., and she once posted a photo of fellow actor (and heartthrob) Ryan Gosling and added a happy birthday message to her husband in the caption, and this is precisely what I like about their relationship.

Also, they look perfect together. Getty Images

Men with humor, and eternally single, in the style of George Clooney are all very well (yes, I know he is married, but he will always be a spiritual single to me), but a couple who are relentlessly nagged on social media is something much more. rare and precious.

Long live your strange and silly love!

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.