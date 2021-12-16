Billie Eilish says viewing porn at age 11 ‘devastated’ her

Singer Billie Eilish has revealed that she started viewing pornography at age 11. But now he’s talking about it not as a point of pride, but as a warning because, he says, it messed up his understanding of sex and “destroyed” his brain.

“As a woman, I think porn is a shame,” the 19-year-old “Bad Guy” singer said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” “and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was 11. “

The Grammy-winning singer even references sexual content in her song “Male Fantasy,” one of the many disappointment tracks from her recently Grammy-nominated album “Happier Than Ever.”

“I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learn to have sex, “she told Stern, adding that she would watch it too because it helped her feel like” one of the guys. “

But exposure to artwork came with long-term side effects, including what she described as sleep paralysis and night terrors after viewing abusive BDSM content and believing that’s what people found attractive.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much pornography,” she added. “The first few times that, you know, I had sex, I wasn’t saying no to things that weren’t good. It’s because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to. I’m so mad that porn is so loved, and I’m so mad at myself for thinking it was okay. “

He also criticized the unattainable ideals that pornography often perpetuates.

“The way vaginas look in porn is insane. No vagina looks like this. Women’s bodies don’t look like that … ”, he added. “We don’t enjoy the things that people seem to enjoy.”

In another part of the lengthy interview, Eilish spoke about her severe case of COVID-19 from August and said that she still has side effects, but that she is credited with having been vaccinated to keep the infection at bay.

She also said she “cried every day of the week” and threw up before her host season of “Saturday Night Live” last weekend.

