Ben Affleck was about to reject Jennifer Lopez for an important reason

Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter recently confessed that he was not so sure about returning with Jennifer Lopez. The actor who began his career as a child actor in educational documentaries and later appearing in several films directed by Kevin Smith, began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the script for “Good Will Hunting” with his eternal friend. Matt Damon in 1997, a film that garnered critical acclaim and won him, among other awards, the Oscar for best original screenplay.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman; She got her first job as a dancer in 1991 and in 1993 decided to pursue acting. The celebrity got her first starring role in the movie “Selena,” with which she earned over a million dollars and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for “Best Actress.”

The story of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez dating for several years. However, the couple would have lovingly reunited a year ago by reliving their love. However, apparently the actor was not so sure of restarting his relationship with the dancer because of an important reason.

Ben affleck revealed details of this in an interview with Howard Stern. There the scriptwriter confessed that he had to think deeply before resuming his relationship with Lopez because of their children. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are the three children that the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Image: Hello

For Affleck It was important to ensure that your children accepted your relationship with Jennifer Lopez. About it Ben affleck He stated: “Look, the responsibility I have towards my children is the most important of all, so I would not do anything that could be destructive or painful for them. That said, I am aware that my life will always affect them. The other day I took my son to school and he is the only one who has no problem talking about all this [en referencia a su condición de famoso]. She is nine years old and there are several older children at her school who recognize me. And my son looks at me and says: ‘Welcome to my life.’