Ben Affleck tries to calm the waters after unleashing the storm with his statements

At 49 years old and with several decades living the ups and downs that come with being part of a world as competitive and mediatic as Hollywood, anyone would believe that Ben affleck he would have learned his lesson about the impact words have. After all, he has been so applauded and awarded for some of his work as he has been hunted by paparazzi and turned into a current tabloid character due to his personal problems and love life. But nevertheless, In a recent interview he himself has gotten into the wolf’s mouth with some statements where he throws balls out of his problems.

In any case, in his life, it seems that problems such as alcoholism, a failed marriage and even his initial break with Jennifer Lopez, would be the fault of others.

Ben Affleck at the premiere for ‘The Tender Bar’ at the TCL Chinese Theater on December 12 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Ben Affleck is promoting his new movie as an actor, The tender bar Directed by George Clooney, giving several interviews talking about the film and his past in the industry, sharing anecdotes about Robin Williams and how much being a director helped him to be a better interpreter. However, in his tenure on the Howard Stern show, Ben stepped into more personal terrain.

In his interview, the actor and director assured having felt “caught” in marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married between 2005 and 2018, as a result of the responsibility he felt towards his three children. And that, basically, that emotional prison led him to seek comfort in drinking. “The truth is that we take our time, we make a decision, we distance ourselves. We had a marriage that didn’t work out. Those things happen” he said, recalling how the press published “lies” about the break up. “He is someone that I love and respect, but with whom I should not be married ”.

He added that they tried for the children but that both felt that they did not want the relationship, as it was, “was the model that the children ” they saw of the marriage. However, Ben did not leave the matter in that summary, but went further by declaring that, had they continued together, they would have ended very badly and even begins to open a crack of indignation among those of us who have read his words by assuring that, if he was still with Jennifer Garner, “I’d probably still be drinking. “

And then it starts to make that crack bigger and bigger. “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped “ judgment. “I was thinking ‘I can’t leave because of the children but I’m not happy. What I do? What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey on the couch, which ended up not being the solution “. In other words, and what many of us are interpreting, is that he openly blames feeling “trapped” in the marriage as a partial cause of alcoholism, while leaving Jennifer Garner as a collateral culprit for his problem by dropping that he would continue to drink if he continued with her. .

In turn, at another point in the interview he talks about the separation with Jennifer Lopez in 2004, with whom he has made headlines this year as a result of their reconciliation together. Both were engaged and with wedding plans, surprising the world when they announced the separation. And now, time later, Affleck blames negative media attention on them 50%. “I’d say it was 50% fault. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together, and that being in a relationship is poison, ugly and toxic, because no one wanted to be part of that ” He said, while adding that he had doubts when it came to going back to Lopez due to the media impact on his children, taking as an example the reaction of his 9-year-old son’s schoolmates when he left him at the door.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at an NBA Playoffs game at the Garden in May 2009. Staff Photo by Matt Stone (Photo by Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald via Getty Images)

It is true that what he explains about the sense of stagnation and responsibility that many parents feel at the time of separation is part of the process. However, the way in which Affleck blames marriage, partner and parental responsibility as guilty ramifications of alcoholism sounds like a character who throws balls out, without reflecting on his own needs and shortcomings that led him to take that path. Your own responsibilities in the matter. Because whose fault is it that he drank then? About the marriage or how he handled the situation and his emotions about it? Why do you say you would keep drinking if you were still with Jennifer Garner? What fault would she have in the path he chose to follow in that case?

And while it is also true that Bennifermania made headlines in 2003, leading to both canceling the wedding planned due to the media stalking they had above, it is curious that now he blames those media for his breakup when they currently parade reconciliation on red carpets while giving cuddles to the paparazzi. Obviously they have grown and matured, both experienced other relationships and media pressures in recent years, and perhaps that attention does not affect them as much as before. But it is still curious that he is pointed out as 50% guilty of that separation, when now they are so generous with that public exposure.

In short, Ben exposes his experiences but does not provide reflections on his responsibility. As if, in a way, he casts a gray halo over the memory of that relationship with Garner, placing the shadow of alcoholism as a consequence of the relationship, rather than being the consequence of his own way of dealing with it. Or, at least, that’s the feeling he conveys with his words.

Affleck added that he and Jennifer Garner ended up on good terms in the end, with the usual tension of divorces, disagreements and fights, but “With respect”. She assured that Garner is a good mother and that she also knew that she needed to find sobriety back then. And, in his words, his path to sobriety was “suffering”, especially the day she realized the impact her problem had on her children. “Since that day, I swear, I haven’t wanted to drink once. “

But of course, Ben’s statements did not go unnoticed, receiving a barrage of criticism that led him to immediately justify himself. Thus, the actor visited Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Wednesday night without apologizing, ensuring that he did not blame his ex-wife for his alcoholism, but insisting that the problem is with the media for taking things out of context.

He said he felt “hurt” because the critics saw him as “the worst man, most insensitive, stupid and horrible “. He repeated that he respects Jennifer Garner and that he always puts his children first. And to face the media image there was also Jennifer Lopez, accompanying him before the photographers and holding hands.

However, it was missed that Ben at least apologized or acknowledged that the way he expressed his story poured guilt on all four sides, pointing to external factors of his problems instead of reflecting inward. And that seems to have done again when trying to defend himself.

