Ben Affleck claims he felt ‘trapped’ in his marriage to Jennifer Garner – El Financiero

The actor Ben affleck was harshly criticized after stating that probably he would still drink if he kept his marriage to Jennifer Garner, so after the social media attacks He came out to clarify his position.

In an interview with the program The Howard Stern Show, the current couple of Jennifer Lopez discussed the divorce with Garner after 10 years and three children. “He would probably still be drinking. It’s part of the reason I started drinking, because I was stuck. I said to myself: ‘I can’t go for my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, “he said.

Immediately, users began to put the subject on the radar and his name became a trend on social networks. The actress’s followers even remembered that it was Garner the one who supported him and took him to his rehab sessions. Faced with criticism, Affleck offered a new talk, now with Jimmy Kimmel, to explain the comments you made within the framework of the film premiere The Tender Bar.

“We talked about my family, divorce, alcoholism, struggling with real things like that you have to be responsible and loving,” he said. However, when he took to Twitter, he realized that what he had believed to be a meaningful interview turned into the opposite by ensuring that his statements were taken out of context.

“They said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage. It just made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy. That is not true, I do not believe that, It’s the exact opposite of what I am, what I believe, and I don’t want my kids to think I’d say a bad word about their mother. The spectators stayed with that, but he kept saying how much we respect and care for each other and for our children, ”he explained.