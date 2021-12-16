Ben Affleck blamed Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol: “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Garner (AP)

Ben affleck spoke without filters about his romance with Jennifer Lopez and the relationship he had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old American actor and director said that during his marriage to Garner he drank to tolerate their relationship. And, he explained that before starting his courtship with JLo, he felt insecurities about the damage he would do to his children.

The Oscar winner spoke with Howard Stern, and acknowledged that he also had doubts before rekindling his relationship with JLo due to the intense interest in the couple.

In this latest interview, Affleck said that “I’d probably keep drinking“If he was still married to Garner, from whom he separated in 2015.

On her decade-long marriage to GarnerThe actor admitted that the unhappiness he felt increased his dependence on alcohol. “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. “, he claimed. “I was like ‘I can’t go away for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out that that was not the solution.”, He explained.

“We had a marriage that was not working. We tried because we had children. We didn’t want her to be the model of marriage for the children. We did the best ”, he assured. “He is someone I love and respect, but with whom I should not have remained married ”.

Despite their difficulties, Affleck said he and Garner “amicably” ended their marriage. “I knew she was a good mother and I hoped she would know that I was a good father. I had to be sober – I also knew it – and I recognized it, ”he asserted.

The actor was harshly criticized for blaming his ex-wife for his alcoholism.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere “The Tender Bar” (Reuters)

Affleck acknowledged that he doubted if he should return to Jennifer Lopez, due to the impact that could have on his three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, nine.

“My life affects them. His mom and I are celebrities. That is hard. It is a cross that must be carried “said the actor, who is in full promotion of his new movie, “The Tender Bar,” directed by George Clooney and which hits theaters on December 17.

So giving Jennifer Lopez a second chance, the protagonist of “Argo” had to think twice before returning to her because of the repercussions that this mediatic relationship could have for her children. “It sure crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it. “, he clarified.

Ben and Jennifer are the couple of the moment in Hollywood. Since they resumed their romance, the relationship between them has grown at a dizzying rate. They have become inseparable and are shown together at industry events. It was in April when they made their relationship official, shortly after JLo broke up with Alex Rodríguez after four years of relationship.

In a recent interview, J.Lo confessed that he still believes in marriage, despite being divorced three times, from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. “I don’t know, yeah, I guess,” the 52-year-old singer replied when asked if she would consider saying “yes, I do.” “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent. “

