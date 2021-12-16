Barcelona and the conditions Haaland asks for

Barcelona, ​​Spain. The team of Barcelona goes with everything to sign the young Norwegian striker Erling haaland. A strategic move by the team to begin its reconstruction for the next season of The league Spanish.

The talks between the culé club and Mino Raiola are on the right track, although the player will choose the best offer depending on the sports project that is put on the table.

An important point for Haaland If you decide to go and play with Barcelona, ​​it is yes and only if the Catalan squad participates in the next Champions League with an improved squad to aspire to win it or at least to reach the semifinals.

Barcelona makes it clear to the attacker’s representative of the

Borussia Dortmund

that the forward is a priority for the future of the Blaugrana club. At this time, the Catalans are already clear about the total amount of the operation, with the transfer price, the card requested by the footballer and the commissions derived from the transfer.

Haaland, base for the reconstruction of Barcelona

It is an important amount, but in Barcelona they believe that it could be financed without problem. There are investment funds ready to help and the club understands that its economic outlook will improve a lot starting in the summer. Another thing will be how the Norwegian striker could be registered due to the lowered salary limit that the team of Xavi at the moment, but it could be resolved with the departure or salary restructuring of some players.

At the moment, Barcelona feels confident of securing the signing of the Nordic striker, as it considers that Real Madrid is clearly going to bet on Mbappe as a strategic operation, while the Bayern Munich He would have already ruled out his signing due to the figures that are being considered.

Juventus sees it from afar and the real danger is in the Premier League, where the Manchester City He has been trying for months to reach an agreement to sign him due to the need to incorporate a first-rate ‘killer’.

The City will return to the charge for Harry Kane, but Haaland it is also a priority objective. The Blaugrana club knows that it is well placed waiting for PSG not to break in at the last minute with all its economic artillery.