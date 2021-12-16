Banxico surprises and raises the rate by 50 basis points; remains at 5.50% – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided to raise 50 basis points the benchmark interest rate, to place it at 5.5 percent, from the previous five percent.

The consensus of analysts polled by Bloomberg and Citibanamex already discounted this rise, but believed that the increase would be 25 points.

This is the first time in just over four years that the central bank decides to raise the rate by 50 points, since in the last four occasions the increase was 25 points. In the statement, the members of the governing board of the monetary authority indicated that this rise is due to inflationary pressures.

“Global and domestic inflationary pressures continue to affect annual headline and core inflation, which in November registered 7.37 and 5.67 percent, respectively. The expectations of headline and core inflation for 2021, 2022 and for the next 12 months increased again, as well as those for the medium term, while those for the long term have remained stable at levels above the goal “, dictated the monetary authority .

Governor Alejandro Díaz de León and deputy governors Galia Borja, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath voted in favor of this increase, while Gerardo Esquivel opted for an increase of 25 points.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base, highlighted this decision and described it as positive.

“The last time that Banco de México raised it by 50 points was on February 9, 2017. The Mexican peso appreciated significantly after the announcement. Good to the governing board for this decision, “he said.