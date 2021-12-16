Banxico raises the benchmark interest rate; fifth consecutive hike

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its reference interest rate by 50 basis points, from 5 to 5.50 percent, action that represents the fifth consecutive increase, in a context in which global and national inflationary pressures.

The central bank said that global and domestic inflationary pressures continue to affect annual headline and core inflation, which in November registered levels of 7.37 and 5.67 percent, respectively.

According to the announcement of Banxico’s monetary policy, the expectations of headline and core inflation for 2021, 2022 and for the next 12 months they increased again, as well as those for the medium term, while those for the long term have remained stable at levels above the goal.

The Governing Board He explained that the forecasts for headline and core inflation were revised upwards again, especially those for 2022, and their annual measurements are expected to decrease to a greater extent after one year and to converge to the goal of 3 percent towards the end of the horizon. forecast.

However, the Banxico noted that These forecasts are subject to risks, such as external inflationary pressures; cost pressures; persistence of core inflation at high levels; exchange depreciation; and increases in agricultural and energy prices.

In the following monetary policy decisions the Governing Board He assured that he will closely monitor the behavior of inflationary pressures, as well as that of all the factors that affect the forecast path for inflation and its expectations.

The foregoing with the objective of determining a reference rate that is congruent at all times with the path required to promote both the orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the target of 3 percent in the term in which the monetary policy operates. , as an adequate adjustment of the economy and financial markets.

They voted to increase the interest rate by 50 basis points Alejandro Díaz de León, Galia Borja, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath. Voted in favor of increasing the rate by 25 points, to a level of 5.25 percent Gerardo Esquivel.

Prior to Banxico’s monetary policy decision, the peso was trading at 20.93 per dollar, while after the rise in the reference interest rate was announced, it stood at 20.81 pesos, a gain of 1 percent.

Banco de México raised its rate 50 bp to 5.5%. Inflation was not for less. The last time Banco de Mexico raised it by 50 bp was on February 9, 2017. The Mexican peso appreciated significantly after the announcement. Good to the governing board for this decision. – Gabriela Siller Pagaza (@GabySillerP) December 16, 2021

MRA