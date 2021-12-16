Banxico raises its interest rate by 50 basis points, to leave it at 5.5%

Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, Irene Espinosa Cantellano, Galia Borja Gómez and Jonathan Heath voted to raise the rate by 50 basis points while Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel voted to raise it by 25 basis points.

“In the following monetary policy decisions, the Governing Board will closely monitor the behavior of inflationary pressures, as well as that of all the factors that affect the expected trajectory of inflation and its expectations,” the statement said.

Regarding inflation expectations, the Board estimated that the last quarter of 2021 will close with a rate of 7.1%, compared to the 6.8% they had previously estimated.

The Governing Board of Banco de México decided to increase the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to a level of 5.50%, in a vote of 4 to 1. – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54)

December 16, 2021

The upward revisions for inflation increased in the medium term but remained the same in the long term. Board members estimated that the return of inflation to the target range of 3% plus / minus one percentage point will occur in the last quarter of 2022.

The upward risks to inflation are external pressures, cost pressures, high underlying inflation as well as an increase in the price of energy and agricultural products.

Last November, inflation reached 7.37%, highest since 2001 and pressured by the increase in the price of foods such as green tomatoes, fresh chili peppers, tomatoes, electricity rates, grapes and guava.