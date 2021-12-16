Balazo that Salvador Cabañas received would have been by Arleth Terán

Hobby

More than a decade has passed since the attack that Salvador Cabañas suffered in the Bar-Bar, a nightclub in which he was shot in the head and there have been several versions that are handled around this case.

Although it was said that it was due to a discussion about soccer, now a new version has come out, which is exposed in the new book “Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco”, by the Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández, and is that in one of its chapters talks a bit about this aggression that the former América footballer was part of on October 10, 2010, who was only going to have fun at this bar.

According to the chapter “The barbie and the other dolls, “he mentions that the attack would have been by Arleth Terán, who at that time was a partner of Édgar Valdez Villarreal, better known as The barbie, who according to the story the actress “had him very obsessed” Y the Paraguayan would have approached her, which made the drug trafficker upset.

Later he makes mention of Silvia Irabien, former reality show participant Big brother, who He also had a loving relationship with The barbie, which was summoned to testify once it was learned that the JJ He was the one who shot Salvador Cabañas, a man who was a friend of the drug trafficker.

For this reason, in that year a narcomanta appeared in Periférico Sur addressed to the Chiva, as Silvia is also known, in which they mention Arleth Terán and the attack on the former American player.

“Chiva, you know how much I love JJ, I told you to be quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know that what happened to this asshole was for messing with Arleth Terán and she is my old woman. Atte. The barbie”.

ZZM