Back to Hogwarts! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Poster Revealed

U.S-. Fans of Harry Potter They are anxious because it is 2022, but not because of the arrival of a new year, but because the first of January opens for HBO Max Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. The long-awaited meeting announced by the platform at the beginning of the month comes in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the first installment of the saga, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

After a little preview and some pictures, HBO Max released the official poster for the special, which drove fans crazy on social media. In this Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert grint are front and center within the common room of Gryffindor as they are joined by some of their co-stars from all eight movies of Harry Potter.

While many have met informally since the latest installment of Harry Potter, this is the first time that the trio Radcliffe / Watson / Grint has been together since the release of the eighth film in 2011. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch are some of The guests.

With the announcement of the special for HBO Max, Emma Watson shared his excitement for Instagram and wrote about how “proud” she is to be part of the franchise. “I look at my fellow cast members now and am so proud of who they have all become as people. I’m proud that we were kind to each other, that we supported each other and that we showed something meaningful, ”said the actress.

By your side Radcliffe, who has no social media and has yet to speak publicly about the meeting, recently reflected on how much it meant to him to be part of such a special project. “They let me do the craziest stunt I could do. It was like a 40 foot drop onto a roof. Since then I realized that they were very special circumstances on that set and I will never be allowed to do something like that again, “said the actor.