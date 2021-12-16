Avatar 2 Director James Cameron On Kate Winslet: ‘She Wowed Everyone When …’

James Cameron is setting the stage for his new movie, Avatar 2, we have a large scale. And you’d expect nothing less from the director who broke his own box office record earlier this year with the release of Avatar in China.

Cameron and producer Jon Landau have teamed up to present a never-before-seen celluloid experience with the sequel to Avatar, filmed largely underwater. The director of Titanic spoke about the experience of some of his actors on set.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that 72-year-old Sigourney Weaver, who returns in a new secret role after dying in the first film, could easily hold her breath for 6.5 minutes, while Kate Winslet “blew everyone away when he held his breath for seven and a half minutes. Avatar 2, which marks the reunion of Cameron and Titanic star Winslet, will see the latter play one of the Metkayinas, a mysterious character named Ronal.

For the untrained, Metkayina is a ‘new reef-dwelling Na’vi clan’.

But even with his great set and unique premise, James Cameron is skeptical of Avatar 2’s box office performance. By calling it all “one great roll of the dice,” the director keeps his fingers crossed for an exceptional performance.