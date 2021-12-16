Austin Reaves gave the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a memorable finish | NBA.com Argentina

Austin Reaves, rookie undrafted Los Angeles Lakers, will never forget this Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Not only for having played a great game all night, but above all for having scored a gigantic game-winner in the absence of a second, for Frank Vogel’s men to prevail over the Dallas mavericks (still without Luka Doncic) by 107-104 in overtime.

Reaves was decisive from the second unit and not only because of his triple winner. He had 15 points (the top of his short career), 7 rebounds and a near perfect 5-6 on 3s in 32 minutes of action… even of course, nothing more important than that required score to give the Angelenos the victory.

Reaves’ triple culminated an extraordinary end of the game, which had included a triple by Wayne Ellington with two seconds to go to force extra time, and then had a hail of shots of three in the final minute of that extra: we saw Tim convert Hardaway Jr., Russell Westbrook, Maxi Kleber and finally Reaves, one after the other. Without a doubt, one of the best games of 2021-2022.

Beyond Reaves, in the Lakers we saw good contributions from the Big 3 in its entirety: LeBron James had 24 points and 5 assists, Russell Westbrook was on the verge of triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

In Dallas we saw Jalen brunson dressing up as Luka Doncic at times and commanding the offense, with his ability to score and assist from the pick and roll. The former Villanova led his team with 25 points, 9 assists and 11-18 from the field, while Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds, but with an 8-23 shot. Additionally, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 points and 9 rebounds off Kidd’s bench.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C OT Total Dallas mavericks 23 27 23 twenty eleven 104 Los angeles lakers 33 14 26 twenty 14 107

1st Quarter: Double Digit Laker

Dallas has a Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell in his quintet. The Lakers opened with Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Wayne Ellington, LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their starting quintet.

The Lakers escape at the beginning of the game. First appears a dominant stretch of LeBron James, Author of 10 Early Points, to which were later added excellent income from Austin Rivers and Carmelo Anthony from the second unit, contributing three triples.

Dallas added via Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson (14 between them), but the rest barely combined a 3-12 from the field. Lakers defense is solid and A good sprint by Russell Westbrook appears to close the first period with a double-digit advantage: 33-23. All of the Angelenos in the first 12 minutes.

2nd Quarter: A 15-0 turns history

Great reaction from Dallas to open the second quarter. The Lakers reached a maximum of 12, but immediately a tremendous 15-0 in favor of the local, driven by an excellent income from Trey Burke, plus conversions from Porzingis and Hardaway Jr. Dallas leads 38-35 and forces Frank Vogel’s minute.

The Lakers had the rim completely closed throughout the second quarter, leaving that good start to the game completely behind. Vogel’s men had just 14 points in the period, including a LeBron 3-pointer with a second to play.

Dallas took advantage of it only in part, finding points from Brunson (15) and Porzingis (14), but with low percentages overall: 41% from the field and 3-18 on triples. Still, Kidd’s men get into the long break up front for 50-47, taking advantage of the extended drought in Los Angeles in the partial.

3rd Quarter: Streaks and more streaks

Third quarter in pure runs. First, Dallas got to take a maximum advantage of seven, driven by a Brunson dressed for a few minutes by Luka Doncic, to score again and again from the pick and roll, reaching 22 points. However, the reaction of the Lakers would not take long to arrive and would come from the hand of two of their figures: Davis and Westbrook. Constant attacks on the paint, not only to even the score, but also to put his team ahead 63-57.

The next streak, which would end the fourth, would be favorable to the homeowner. After being dry from the perimeter overnight, conversions from Hardaway and Green began to drop, plus another good entry from Burke in the second unit.. The visit failed to keep up with the pace it was bringing and the result was equalized again: 73 tied entering the 12-minute closing time.

4th Quarter: Ellington forces the supplementary!

Porzingis says present! I start the entire Latvian orchestra in the fourth quarter, for Dallas to lead by seven again: 80-73. Also, we see a loose Lakers, adding too many losses and forced pitches, especially from Westbrook.

When it seemed that Dallas was going to stay with the victory, the triples put the Lakers back in the game. Rookie Austin Reaves had his fourth conversion in four attempts and a Wayne Ellington bombshell appeared to close the gap. Dallas was still leading by three in the final seconds, until After a lack of intelligence between Porzingis and Kleber on the rebound, Ellington himself tied the story with a bomb with two seconds left. Burke missed the victory shot, thus decreeing the overtime: 93 equal.

Overtime: Austin Reaves for the win!

If the end of regular time had been exciting, what to say about the extra, where we saw a succession of triples in the last minute: first, one by Hardaway from a very long distance and with the 24 clock reaching zero, to equalize the score. Then a Westbrook one from the corner, on Kleber’s outstretched arms. Later, one of Kleber himself (with board) to tie the score 104 …

… and finally, this unforgettable conversion of rookie Austin Reaves, who decrees 107-104 in favor of the Lakers.

