Atletico fans demand quality reinforcements for the next tournament

The hobby of Chivas it demands “quality reinforcements”. Through a display disseminated on social networks, the followers of the Guadalajara they are intimidating by not consuming any official club product unless there are quality additions to the first team.

“The hobby of Chivas it is not willing to purchase any product or service from the institution, if the directive does not present quality reinforcements. The bad sports management is not the fault of the fans and the great history of the club, ”the statement reads.

HOBBIES DEMANDS REINFORCEMENTS Through a display spread on social networks, the Herd’s followers ask for the incorporation of “quality reinforcements”, since otherwise they will not acquire any official club product. People are demonstrating on social media pic.twitter.com/MsTFSlusIk – León Iturbide (@Leon_Iturbide) December 16, 2021

As the hours passed, more and more fans adopted this display and placed it in the club’s social media publications and in their respective accounts.

This measure was used on Tuesday by the fans of the America with the hashtag “SinRefuerzosNoHayAbono”, with which they tried to pressure the board of directors commanded by Santiago Baños to speed up negotiations and try to incorporate players who help to empower the team.

Now, the followers of Guadalajara they joined the trend to try to generate some major signings for the team after they were eliminated in Repechage for the second tournament in a row.

