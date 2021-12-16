AstraZeneca Antibodies Beat Ómicron; Regeneron is less effective: studies

Reuters.- AstraZeneca and Regeneron reported on this day contrasted data on the efficacy of their therapies with antibodies against Covid-19 to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which underlines the important challenges that drug manufacturers face.

The American company Regeneron claimed that his REGEN-COV therapy, also called Ronapreve, is less effective against OmicronAlthough it is still active against the Delta variant, it confirms the indications of laboratory tests and computer models carried out at the end of last month.

However, its Anglo-Swedish rival, AstraZeneca, said a laboratory study found that its antibody cocktail Evusheld maintained the neutralizing activity against Ómicron, the first data of its kind for treatment.

The new variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, raising concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread more quickly and evade the protection offered by vaccines and treatments against Covid- 19.

This week, German researchers found that the Covid-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to Omicron.

But laboratory studies conducted this week showed that GSK-Vir antibody treatment retains neutralizing activity against all tested coronavirus variants, including Omicron.

The Evusheld study was conducted by independent researchers from the US Food and Drug Administration. using the so-called pseudoviruses that present the main coronavirus mutations in the suspected variants that have emerged so far.

More AstraZeneca Studies

The researchers found that the potency of Evusheld was within the ranges seen in people previously infected with Covid-19, showing promise for widespread use of the therapy, which is the first preventive injection other than coronavirus vaccines.

AstraZeneca said the company and third parties are conducting further analysis of Evusheld against Ómicron, and that data is expected “very soon.”

Regeneron said REGEN-COV is still active against Delta, which is currently the most prevalent variant in the United States.

However, the European Union’s public health body warned yesterday that there is a “very high” risk that Ómicron would become the dominant variant in Europe early next year.

The use of REGEN-COV is currently licensed in the United States to treat people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and for the prevention of infection in people exposed to infected individuals, as well as in others at high risk of exposure.

Evusheld has been licensed to prevent Covid-19 infections in people with weak immune systems or a history of serious side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

Both treatments belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies in fighting infection.

Unlike vaccines, they do not depend on the body to create an immune response, so they can help people with weak or compromised immune systems.

