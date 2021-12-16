Ariana Grande Updates Her High Ponytail, Trendy Hairstyle

The iconicity of the ‘celebrities’ is measured, among other factors, by the most characteristic physical features (those that immediately remind you of that person). Thus, Cher is related to her long straight jet black hair, Blake Lively with her blonde ‘hair’ and Ariana Grande with her ponytail.

If we say: “Ariana Grande hairstyle”, what is the first image that comes to you? Surely that of a ponytail or a very high updo, right? Well, now it turns out that the singer has reinvented her iconic hairstyle with a very 90s detail: she has left the front locks loose and we couldn’t like the result more! She has posted this picture on her Instagram profile and we are freaking out with her new trendy hairstyle. How about?

“This updo is a high ponytail with a polished finish and a bright hue that is achieved with finishing product, gel or serum. The most important detail it’s in the locks that are left close to the face and that arise from the center of the forehead. This hairstyle enhances straight lines: that is why it does not have waves, but rather everything is done in a straight line ”, explains M.ª José Llata ​​from Llata ​​Carrera Hairdressing from Santander.

If you want to recreate Ariana’s iconic ponytail but you have fine hair and would like to add extra volume to it, you can always go for the odd specific product. Here we leave you three options with which you will be able to add more texture and volume to your hair instantly. Get out the card!

