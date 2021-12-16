Ariana Grande looks simply radiant in a Valentino design

Another day, another stellar set of Ariana Grande and her top stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. The last look of the young singer comes after David Koma’s brilliant LBD that he wore on Instagram this week. The new outfit was the perfect choice for the end of the voice.

Performing his new single, ‘Just Look Up’, with Kid Cudi on the NBC show, The Pop Star, Ariana Grande, he just looked radiant with a yellow dress by Valentino. In fact, the musical theme is part of the soundtrack from the Netflix movie, ‘Don’t look up’, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Meryl streep.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The singer combined her floaty dress in black leather opera gloves, diamond earrings and her signature ponytail. The end of ‘The Voice’ marked the close of the first stage of Ariana Grande as a judge on the full-length show.

Without a doubt, in its passage through the Show, Ariana Grande has really met great looks. Who could forget when he went back to 2003 with the mini dress by Versace last seen in the classic romantic comedy, ’13 Going On 30 ‘? And his gray dress by Off-WhitePaired with By Far X Mimi Cuttrell heels, it’s still one of her most stylish moments this year.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk