Are you onlyfans? Influencer goes viral for selling her fart in jars

Have you seen the video where she promotes her success story of this influencer? Here we leave you with this peculiar entrepreneur.

Onlyfans and influencers get along very well because they have shown that you can make a mine of money selling content of all kinds, and boy, has it been of all kinds because now flatulence already has a cost and has become viral

Undoubtedly, there is a market for everything and more if we are talking about the internet and its scope, now this visionary influencer has done the impossible since she has sold many gases in small bottles to thousands of fans of Tiktok and other social networks.

In a video that we will share with you below, it is shown how the influencer Stepenka Matto who lives in New York sells her gases and has been so successful because she claims that she has sold almost fifty thousand dollars in gases in just one week.

At today’s exchange rate, 50 thousand dollars is 1 million 54 thousand Mexican pesos, an amount that is very significant for only releasing gases of this type.

Where can you buy the influencer’s glass farts?

You can buy Stepenka Matto’s flatulence on the account of the young American woman unfiltrd, According to their publications this sometimes usually puts them with a 50% discount and even with underwear and a note by hand made by a young New Yorker.

Below we share the video of the influencer who made the most of the benefits and had the vision of making money even from the gases that she does not give off.

The young woman was very astute and from the beginning she was very aware that when selling this type of article she would have all the reflections of many local and even international media, as well as that of her medium in which she operates.

Rigorous diet

In addition, in order to achieve her first million in the sale of little airs of this type, the young American has had to follow a rigorous diet that allows her to have more gas than normal, this diet consists of yogurt, eggs, special smoothies that share on your social networks.

Without a doubt, each and every one of us has an entrepreneurial spirit, we just have to be like the young influencer Matto, jump on an adventure without any fart.

