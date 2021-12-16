Aniplex to buy the video game development division of Delight Works – Kudasai

In a press release it was announced that Aniplex is going to buy the video game development division of Delight Works. The developer will first spin off as a new company (that is, Delight Works will allocate part of its assets, liabilities and capital to the new company), and then Aniplex You will buy this new company and make it your new wholly owned subsidiary.

The new company will continue the development of the video game for smartphones Fate / Grand Order, and the video game production committee will become Aniplex, Notes (the corporate name of Type-Moon’s creative circle) and the new company still unnamed. Both companies expect to complete the transfer of ownership by this coming spring, pending approval from related parties.

Furthermore, Delight Works will continue to work on its other projects outside of its game development division. On the other hand, Fate / Grand Order is one of the largest and most successful smartphone video games in Japan, and is based on the franchise Fate / Stay Night from TYPE-MOON, albeit with a whole new story and an expanded world. Aniplex It has already distributed this video game in Japan since 2015, and it had releases in English in June 2017.

The current affiliates of Aniplex include studies A-1 Pictures Y Cloverworks, the video game company Four A, and the distributor Aniplex of America. He also established CG animation company, Boundary, in March 2020, while Sony owns Aniplex via Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

Fountain: Delight Works

© DELiGHTWORKS