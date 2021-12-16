America highs and lows. Israel Reyes will not arrive, Puebla declined to sell

Editorial Mediotiempo

The possibility that Israel Reyes arrives in America as reinforcement was completely closed by the Puebla, since the board of directors and the technician, Nicolás Larcamón, decided that the defender won’t leave the Strip, with whom he shone during the last season.

At a press conference, the strategist denied any rapprochement or possibility of Reyes falling into the ranks of the Eagles, despite the interest that the azulcremas had in recent weeks.

“What about Israel there is no possibility. The board promised me that the only way out would be Christian’s and Fideo’s that there is a possibility. We agreed that there would be no more exits and it is the pact I have with the board, “Larcamón mentioned.

America was looking for Reyes to strengthen its central defense, since the numbers of Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastián Cáceres They were not the best for the project that Santiago Solari has, being three of the players most noted by the fiery Azulcrema fans that demand reinforcements as soon as possible, in addition to Diego Valdés.

Puebla will miss Christian Tabó.

After Cruz Azul and Puebla made the transfer of Christian Tabó official, the La Franja strategist said that he will be missed for everything he offered on and off the field.