Amber Heard, ex Johnny Depp, shows off her baby in tender VIDEO

After several difficult months, Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, is going through one of the most beautiful stages, because in April 2021 became a mom of a little baby named Oonagh Paige HeardHowever, it was only in July that he announced the arrival of the new family member.

While the announcement of your stage like mom surprised all his followers, now Amber receives the support of his fans thanks to a tender video in which he shows off his little daughter and her new phase of motherhood.

The video of Amber Heard and her daughter

Through Instagram, the Johnny Depp’s ex-wife shared a video that until now has almost a million reproductions. The video shows Amber Heard and her daughter in what looks like a kitchen full of fruit and healthy food; the 35-year-old holds Oonagh while tasting a celery juice.

What happened to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

No doubt the semblance of Amber heard has changed over the last few months, after the harsh legal battles what have you had with Johnny depp. Let us remember that the couple had a difficult marriage from 2015 to 2017Well, according to Amber’s version, there was physical and psychological violence during the relationship. For its part, The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor sued the actress for defamation.