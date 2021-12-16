Amazon already accepts pantry vouchers Up Sí Vale and Edenred as a payment method in Mexico: this is how they will work

Amazon has just made a move more than expected by those who receive food vouchers in Mexico. The e-commerce platform will finally admit them as a valid payment method when buying items, although as expected, not all.





According to Amazon Mexico, enabling food vouchers will make more than five million voucher card customers can pay for thousands of items. Specifically, the cards that will be accepted will be Up Sí Vale and Edenred.

“There are restricted items to pay with grocery vouchers, in line with regulation“says Amazon Mexico, so it is to be expected that naturally no product with alcohol is an option. However, to buy prohibited items, Amazon requires that customers will be able to pay for purchases using a combination of cards of grocery vouchers with credit or debit cards and of course the Amazon balance.

How to add a food voucher card

The process for adding a card is pretty straightforward. The user must go to “My Account” and click on “My Food Pantry Vouchers”. There you must add the card information: cardholder name, expiration date and CVV security code of the card.

It is important to specify that the information on the food voucher can also be added when processing a payment for an order.

In any case, Amazon clarifies that it is possible that when adding the voucher card to the account for the first time, the issuer may require the dynamic CVV to verify the card. If so, customers would have to download the application from SiVale or Edenred, as the case may be, create an account and request the unique CVV code.

In addition to alcohol, other products for which the food voucher card balance cannot be used are digital content, such as gift cards, subscriptions, or e-books. If any product purchased with vouchers is returned, the refund will be processed as a gift card balance.