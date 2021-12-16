Alert for false medicine and clarify that Conacyt refuses to dialogue with CIDE

In Who’s Who in the lies of the week, he was alerted by a false medicine and clarified that Conacyt has not refused to dialogue with the CIDE students

Elizabeth García Vilchis presented the Who’s Who in the weekly liesto

Regeneration, December 15, 2021. Like every Wednesday, the Who’s Who in the lies of the week was presented to showcase the media and characters who present inaccurate information to Mexicans.

Fake medicine alert

The person in charge of presenting the section, Elizabeth García Vilchis, warned about the illegal sale of the drug Zol-Z Pantoprazol and indicated that the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported that said drug lacks a health license and operating notice, reason why it recommended to the people to suspend its use.

“We share information to avoid the use of medicines that lack permits. The drug called pantoprazole is not licensed, it is recommended to discontinue its use. This drug made by ghost laboratory. So that they be careful and stop the use of pantoprazole, “he mentioned.

Conacyt has not refused to dialogue with the CIDE students

He also clarified that it is false that the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) refuses to dialogue with the students of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE), as El Universal, Animal Político, La Silla Rota and El Norte have said. .

In this regard, it was clarified that the first meeting was a success and that the student spokespersons canceled the second meeting, agreed in the CIDE, and later the student spokesmen conditioned the third meeting and changed places.