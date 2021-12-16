Aldo Rocha jokes and refers that he was not ready to shoot a penalty in the Final

The Atlas captain talked about whether he would play for Chivas in the future, in addition to confessing that it is going to León.

Aldo Rocha, player of the Atlas, joked that “he was not ready” to kick the penalty that he missed in the shootout from 11 steps in the Final against León, although the rojinegros raised the title.

In an exclusive interview for TUDN, Rocha recounted what he experienced in the dramatic series with which everything was defined and explained that he tried to secure his collection more than he ended up in the post.

“Diego (Cocca) assigned us but in reality we were all prepared to shoot a penalty, except for me (not true), we were convinced and we talked among ourselves that we had achieved important things but we kept dreaming, not everything ended there, we entrusted ourselves to God this tournament and we spoke that God had marked our destiny, if it was not our turn, thank us for what we had done.

“Camilo, I spoke, that we chose where we were going to throw more insurance and I had to live both sides of the coin, unfortunately, but afterwards I said that if it is not ‘Atlas’ it is not valid, then it was something that I suffered a lot but I knew we had Camilo there, I knew that the kickers behind me were going to put her in, it was always something of trusting the teammate, that leads us to the goal, “he added.

On the other hand, Rocha refused to play for Chivas in the future, although the rumor that he was a rojiblanco ran until relatively recently.

“No, the truth is I don’t see myself, I see myself in the team I’m in, it’s reality, I’m a guy who gives myself, passionate, a team that I will always give myself to, but I’m happy at Atlas.”

Finally, it was not said for sure if the Atlas is the team in which he has identified the most in his career since there is also the Lion, the squad to which he is going.