Aeroméxico shares plummet 40% after announcement of public offer to acquire shares

The actions Aeroméxico Group, which is going through a restructuring process, sank 40% to 2.2 pesos on Thursday, after it announced that an external company will initiate procedures to carry out a voluntary public offer for the acquisition of securities.

Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the country’s largest airline, said Thursday that a company unrelated to the company will initiate procedures to carry out a Takeover bid (Takeover bid) of voluntary actions, and detailed that his partner Delta Airlines will not attend the offer.

Like other airlines in the world, Grupo Aeroméxico was hit hard by a slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and, in mid-2020, a restructuring process under the Chapter 11 of US bankruptcy law.

In a statement on the results of a shareholders’ meeting held the day before, the Mexican firm indicated that the OPA and other measures agreed at the meeting “are conducive to the conclusion of the voluntary restructuring process of the Company under Chapter 11” of a court in New York.

“A company, not related to the Company, will be initiating proceedings before the National Baking and Stock Commission and the Mexican stock exchange to carry out a public offer for the acquisition of shares, which will be voluntary, “he explained.

The offer would be made at 1 Mexican peso cent for each of Aeroméxico’s outstanding shares and Delta Airlines will not participate, he added.