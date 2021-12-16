“Advances” in Treatment and Diagnosis

Cristina Pascual, from the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital (Madrid) and treasurer of the SEHH.

The diagnosis and treatment of benign hematological pathology registers “great advances”, as has been verified in the ‘PTI-PTT Update Conference: Regarding a clinical case’, moderated by Cristina Pascual, of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón (Madrid) and treasurer of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH).

“During the last year there have been great advances in the diagnosis and treatment of these pathologies, so we have made a review of existing knowledge”, commented the specialist. Specifically, the participating experts have addressed the therapeutic options for a pregnant woman with immune thrombocytopenia (PTI) or with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (PTT), and the use of thrombopoietic agents in severe medullary aplasia, among other topics. These pathologies are marked by thrombopenia, that is, a low number of platelets.

The conference was held in virtual format, with the scientific endorsement of the Spanish Immune Thrombocytopenia Group (GEPTI) and the Spanish Apheresis Group (GEA), and sponsored by Novartis and Sanofi Genzyme. The novelty in this edition has been that the issues have been dealt with “from a practical point of view based on clinical cases”, as Pascual explains, who refers specifically to the therapeutic options of the pregnant patient with ITP. “Pregnancy is a very complicated situation for any treatment. There are many contraindicated drugs even without being tested. Therapeutic options for ITP in pregnancy are based on classical treatments, such as steroids, immunoglobulin, and other immunosuppressants such as azathioprine. “

“Thrombopoietic agents are not indicated in pregnancy, but there is increasing data on their safety and viability.” Regarding the treatments available for pregnant women with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (PTTa), the expert Gregorio Marañón has indicated that plasma exchange and steroids can be used. “Rituximab should be used with caution due to the immunosuppression that it can trigger in the fetus,” he added.

“Immunosuppressive treatment is key” for patients with aPTT with a history of multiple relapses. In this setting, the new caplazizumab treatment has been shown to reduce relapses.

Thrombopoietic Agents in Severe Medullary Aplasia

The meeting organized by the SEHH has also dedicated a section to spinal aplasia, because it has “a treatment option with thrombopoietic agents, specifically the eltrombopag ”, according to Pascual. “Eltrombopag is indicated in adult patients with acquired severe aplastic anemia (SAA) who have been refractory to previous or heavily pretreated immunosuppressive treatment and who are not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In any case, there is more and more data on its effectiveness on the front line ”.

Incidence of ITP and PPT

Immune thrombocytopenia and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, both marked by thrombopenia, share an autoimmune nature in part of their physiology. The main complication of ITP is bleeding, although it is only serious in a small percentage of cases. For its part, thrombosis is the most serious consequence of TTP, and it can be fatal in 90% of cases if treatment is not started immediately. In both diseases, the goal is to achieve a long-lasting complete remission and to avoid relapses.

ITP has an incidence of between 0.2 and 0.4 cases per 10,000 inhabitants per year (between 947 and 1,894 new cases per year), while PPT in Spain affects an average of 2.6 people per million of inhabitants and year, which is equivalent to 123 new cases per year.