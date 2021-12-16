A380: the end of the giant of the air | Economy | DW

Emirates airline receives the latest Airbus A380. It ships on Thursday, December 16, 2021. A total of 251 of these giant aircraft were built, 123 of which were acquired by the Dubai airline. Everyone agrees that without Emirates, the series would have ended many years earlier.

In 2019 it was announced that production would cease in 2021. Sir Tim Clark, Emirates boss, was the one who believed most strongly in this project. But things were not easy. It first had to finance cabin models from its own coffers to convince Airbus that it was possible to install two showers on top, where it wanted to have them. Later, Airbus and the engine manufacturer refused to offer a more efficient version than the fuel-efficient version, which made the A380 unprofitable for most airlines.

A new spring

But that did not make a dent in Sir Tim, who would have wanted to celebrate the reception of the last aerial giant as, in his opinion, it should be. “I told the head of Airbus, Guillaume Faury that, for us, the A380 is full of life, this is not a funeral, but the last of these great planes,” Clark told DW. “We will continue to fly the A380s, very powerful aircraft, until the mid-2030s, that is, it will be 13 or 14 years before we discard them.”

With the latest acquisition, Emirates will have 118 A380s in its fleet. But half are not operating, waiting for better times. The pandemic gave the coup de grace to these giant planes and also to the Boeing 747, whose production will also cease in 2022. However, in the second half of 2021 the movement and some airlines increased notably, which had already passed the time of the A380, they realized that they had something perfect to solve the current problem. The plane experienced a new spring.

Singapore Airlines was the first to fly an A380.

An example is that of British Airways, which since November has put four of its 12 A380 aircraft to fly again. Singapore Airlines, which launched the flying giant in 2007, has also returned to use some of these aircraft, among others, on routes to London and Sydney. And Qatar Airways, whose boss had railed against the A380 for its high emissions and environmental impact, has put five of these aircraft back into operation.

What ended the winged giant

What caused the economic failure of the A380, which cost an estimated 30,000 million euros, most of which came from the pocket of the European taxpayer? The reasons are many. “The engine manufacturers took us by surprise with the way they did it,” says John Leahy, a retired legendary Airbus salesman. As told in an interview, they said that in just 10 years they could offer better engines, but then they could offer better engines. They secretly developed and previously used them on a smaller and more efficient 787 Dreamliner from competitor Boeing’s aircraft.

The main problem was years of delays in the development and production of the A380. It was painfully revealed that Airbus plants in Germany and France were working with computer systems that were not compatible. When the A380 finally hit the market, starting in 2008, it was the least appropriate moment. The SARS pandemic and the global financial crisis caused demand for large aircraft to collapse. Ultimately, Boeing’s forecast came true, and the market demanded smaller, more efficient aircraft that could also profitably operate long, nonstop routes from secondary airports. Thanks to the 787 and the Airbus A350, there were suddenly direct flights, for example between Düsseldorf and Tokyo, or between Munich and Bogotá.

The more efficient Airbus A350.

Despite everything, experts say that the A380 did serve a purpose. Airbus was forced to integrate and act as a unitary company for the first time. Much was learned. “The whole mess around the A380 made the A350 the best program we have ever had,” says John Leahy. But he admits that spending 25 to 30 billion euros for this learning seems to him “a very inefficient method.”