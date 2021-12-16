a Splinter Cell remake is on the way

Image : Ubisoft.

Now yes. Ubisoft has officially announced that they are working on a remake for the classic game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, inspired by the work of Tom Clancy, author of novels about military and tactical espionage. The game will be under the responsibility of Ubisoft Toronto studios, game developers Far cry 6.

But the last installment of the saga Far cry It’s not the only thing Ubisoft Toronto has done. In addition to other games, this studio was the developer of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the last game in the saga Splinter cell that has come until now, which went on sale in 2013. It is a study that already has experience with the franchise that has been on “rest” for almost a decade.

According to those responsible for the forthcoming return of Splinter cellThis will be a complete remake, and not a simple remastering with “texture enhancements”, or anything similar. Matt West, producer of the remake, said in a statement from Ubisoft that “we are building the project from its roots”, including visual improvements in the art of the game and “giving new life to the elements of the design” to satisfy today’s players. today, 20 years after the arrival of the original game starring Sam Fisher.

Of course, the game will keep its story and gameplay style linear, taking full advantage of the map. “Every square meter of the map is part of a decision, and offers some kind of choice [al jugador]. That density of gameplay is part of what the game is, and it’s very important to us, “said West. In addition, another member of the study assured that this remake will serve as an “important basis” for the future of the franchise.

However, the remake of Splinter cell does not have a release date yet. In fact, it is in the early stages of development, so we will have to wait to play it.