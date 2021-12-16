‘A Quiet Place 2’: Four Reasons You’ll Be More Scared Than The First – Movie News

The film hits theaters on June 16. It stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. We give you the keys to why it is scarier than the first.

The long-awaited A quiet place 2, reaches the rooms on June 16. Finally. More than a year after the premiere scheduled for March 2020, just when the pandemic broke out and the confinement began. Fans of the ‘sci-fi’ horror film directed by John Krasinski want to know more about its characters and, the actor and filmmaker acknowledges, in the report on these lines, that it will be even more terrifying than the first, A peaceful place (2018), which grossed more than $ 340 million at the global box office.

The sequel stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy, among others. We explain the four keys why, according to its director, this second part will be much more terrifying than the first.

1. We care about the Abbotts, a lot

While in the first film the viewer’s connection with the Abbott family did not exist at first, in this second, we know and care about them.

“CI think the viewer will be more scared because they care about these characters. In the first movie, the audience was getting to know them. Now he has shared a thousand adventures with them, a whole struggle and he does not want anything to happen to them “explains the director



2. Sound is now a real threat to the viewer

If in the first part, in the beginning, we were oblivious to what the sound supposed, now the viewer knows the implications of making noise from the beginning of the film. “The noise is much more intense because you know the rules and consequences of noise. So as silence is key, that is also contagious in the movie theater where there is enormous silence and the audience ends up being part of the film”says Krasinski.

In addition, the sound work in these conditions is much more effective. What makes us feel more exposed to the deadly huge creatures that hunt by sound.

John Krasinski says he has ideas for a third installment

3 the world out there is dangerous and scary

In this second film, the family must leave the family farm, after what happened in the first. Evelyn abbott (Emily blunt), the newborn baby and their older children Regan (Millicent simmonds) Y Marcus (Noah Jupe) will no longer have the protection of their fortress house to defend themselves from the outside world. Nor is the father with them, and one less adult makes them more vulnerable. This time they will be fully exposed and will seek help beyond the sandy path, now without his father Lee (John krasinski), who sacrificed himself to save his children at the end of A peaceful place.

4. The worst monsters can look human.

And as is often the case in all apocalypse, “the wolf is a wolf to man”, in the style of Rousseau. So, in addition to facing terrible creatures, the Abbotts will face new threats, not always looking monstrous. And often the most disturbing threat is the unexpected.

This continuation adds to its cast the names of Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy).