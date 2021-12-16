a participant from ‘Survivors’ and another from ‘The Island of Temptations’

Fame on television is short-lived, and therefore, it is not surprising that many well-known characters dare to explore new sources of income. This is what happens with Onlyfans, the popular social network in which its users offer unpublished, erotic or pornographic content on most occasions, in exchange for a financial benefit. During the last months, Two former contestants from reality shows have made the leap to this platform that leaves no one indifferent.

One of them is Logan sampedro, participant of ‘Survivors 2018’ who finished in second position after losing in the final to Sofia Suescun. The model, who has recently participated in the international format ‘The challenge’ of MTV, has been encouraged to open his own Onlyfans account.

“If you are interested in personalized content, write me by private message,” he writes on his profile. As of today, the young has made 24 publications and has received about 500 likes. In order to view your images, you have to hire one of the four rates – currently reduced – that it offers, which range from $ 6 for 31 days to almost $ 60 for a 12-month subscription.

The type of content you share with your followers is unknown, as many celebrities choose to upload suggestive videos and photos but without explicitly showing the most intimate parts of their bodies.

Diego, from the third edition of ‘The island of temptations’, is the other former reality contestant who also opened an Onlyfans account just a month ago. In his case he does so under the pseudonym of James lover, same username that you use in other social networks such as Instagram.

“Here you will find a place where you can see my forbidden temptations”Diego assures in the biography of his profile, encouraging people to subscribe to his “private vip club.” “Sign up and get to know me better, we’re going to have a great time,” says the one who was also a suitor and tronista of ‘Women and men and vice versa’.

“Thanks to the new subscribers, I’ll start uploading hotter stuff”, promises in one of the publications. As in the case of Logan, we do not know if it offers pornographic content or if it prefers to leave room to the imagination.